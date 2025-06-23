Tech giant Google has announced a major update for its Chromebook Plus laptops and has introduced a range of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance productivity and creativity. These include a selection tool for search and text capture, a tool that explains complex text, and NotebookLM.

The update aims to improve the core experiences of Chromebook users by providing new ways to interact with text, images, and content. Users now get features like smart content grouping, a screen selection tool for text capture, and another one that explains complex text.

“Today, we’re announcing the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14, with the most powerful AI capabilities on a Chromebook yet, and a host of new AI software features to help you juggle a million tabs, demystify dense text passages, or search and take action on anything you see on your screen,” Google said in a blog post.

Exclusive software features for Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 also comes with two exclusive software features powered by on-device machine learning and designed to improve your efficiency, Google said. These include smart grouping, AI image editing in the Gallery app and custom wallpapers.

Smart grouping intelligently understands and organizes users’ open tabs and documents into logical groups based on your current tasks, so one can manage multiple projects in a snap. AI image editing in the Gallery app lets users use AI to edit images directly within your photo library, removing backgrounds in a click and easily creating stickers of any of your images. Custom wallpapers of Jupiter, created in partnership with NASA especially for the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14, show the auroras as they appear during the planet’s day, night, sunset, and sunrise.

