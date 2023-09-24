Google Cloud adds 11 blockchains to data warehouse ‘BigQuery’ By Cointelegraph







Google (NASDAQ:) Cloud’s BigQuery service just added 11 blockchain networks to its data warehouse, according to a Sept. 21 blog post. The new networks include , Arbitrum, Cronos, Ethereum’s Görli testnet, Fantom, Near, Optimism, , Polygon’s mainnet, Polygon’s Mumbai testnet and Tron.

BigQuery is Google’s data warehouse service. Enterprise firms can use it to store their data and make queries of it. It also provides some public data sets that can be queried, including Google Trends, American Community Service demographic information, Google Analytics and others.

