Numerous Google Cloud services, including those used widely within healthcare, such as Google Vertex AI Online Prediction, Dialogflow CX, Agent Assist and Contact Center AI, were down for nearly four hours on Thursday affecting users globally.

“We have identified the root cause and applied appropriate mitigations. Our infrastructure has recovered in all regions except us-central1,” the tech giant said on its status page earlier this afternoon.

“Google Cloud products that rely on the affected infrastructure are seeing recovery in multiple locations. Our engineers are aware of the customers still experiencing issues on us-central1 and multi-region/us and are actively working on full recovery.”

At the time of writing, the tech giant said it did not have an estimated time for full service restoration.

Beyond healthcare, the outage also impacted major internet services, including Spotify, Cloudflare, Snapchat, Character.AI and Discord.

THE LARGER TREND

Vertex AI is a machine learning platform utilized by hospitals, digital health startups, research institutions and pharmaceutical companies for diagnostic support, personalized treatment recommendations using patient data, risk scoring and operational support.

Dialogflow CX and Agent Assist are also increasingly being used within healthcare as clinical support tools and to assist with administrative workflows.

Contact Centre AI is actively used in healthcare for patient scheduling, triage, billing support and virtual front-door services.