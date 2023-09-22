Google Cloud’s BigQuery public datasets now include 11 new blockchains.

Polygon, Avalanche, Tron and Polkadot are among the new networks added to the program.

Google has enhanced its cloud computing unit’s blockchain data offering by expanding its ‘BigQuery’ program to 11 new blockchains.

In an announcement on Friday, Google Cloud said the 11 networks comprise of “the most in-demand blockchains” and add to the data sets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin among others.

Google Cloud’s BigQuery adds 11 new chains

Blockchains added to the BigQuery public datasets include Polygon, Tron, Polkadot, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Ethereum (Görli). Others are Cronos, Fantom (Opera), Near, and Optimism.

According to Google Cloud, this expansion allows for scalable data processing, with developers able to retrieve on-chain data off-chain and without having to query the blockchain directly.

“We’re doing this because blockchain foundations, Web3 analytics firms, partners, developers, and customers tell us they want a more comprehensive view across the crypto landscape, and to be able to query more chains,” James Tromans, Google Cloud’s head of Web3 and Alberto Martin, director, Web3 product management, wrote.

Other than the eleven networks, Google is looking to improve the Bitcoin BigQuery dataset by adding Ordinals/Satoshis (sats). Ordinals exploded in popularity in 2023, contributing to the overall congestion of the Bitcoin network.

Google Cloud recently struck a strategic alliance with Zilliqa, joining the blockchain platform as a staked seed node operator. Earlier this month, interoperability protocol LayerZero tapped the cloud computing giant as its default messaging verifier.