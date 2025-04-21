The legal problems keep coming for Alphabet, which is back in a courtroom today trying to prevent a breakup of its Google search empire.

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) fate will be in the hands of federal judge Amit Mehta, who ruled in August that Google illegally monopolized online markets for “general search” and “general search text.”

The Justice Department is now asking Judge Mehta in a “remedies” trial to break up Google by forcing it to sell its Chrome browser and potentially sell its Android operating system.

The DOJ argued that Chrome, under a different owner, would give new rivals an “opportunity to operate a significant gateway to search the internet, free of Google’s monopoly control.”

Google argues that the DOJ’s remedies reflect an “interventionist agenda,” would harm American consumers and undermine America’s tech leadership.

“When it comes to antitrust remedies, the U.S. Supreme Court has said that ‘caution is key.’ DOJ’s proposal throws that caution to the wind,” Google executive Lee-Anne Mulholland said in a blog post on Sunday.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

The start of the remedies trial comes less than a week after Google was dealt yet another blow in a second antitrust case brought by the US Justice Department that alleged that it monopolized two online advertising technology markets.

DOJ wants more than just the divestment of Google’s Chrome browser in the remedies trial.

The government also wants the judge to force the company to ban Google from paying mobile device makers and browser companies for search distribution and require that Google share its search query, click and results data. It also left the door open to a possible divestiture of Google’s Android operating system.

The only flexibility offered by President Trump’s prosecutors has to do with artificial intelligence. They scaled back a proposal from former President Biden’s DOJ that pushed for Google to sell off its AI bets.

Trump’s prosecutors are instead suggesting a setup where federal authorities could keep tabs on proposed AI investments that could threaten search competition.

Google has a stake in OpenAI rival Anthropic worth billions. Anthropic has argued to the judge that forcing Google to relinquish its stake would tilt the AI playing field in favor of OpenAI and its backer, Microsoft (MSFT).

Judge Amit Mehta, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, is overseeing the Google remedies trial. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) · Mark Wilson via Getty Images

Google has cautioned the judge against the DOJ’s remedies proposals.

A Chrome divestment and a requirement to share data with unknown, foreign and domestic entities would create significant personal privacy and national security risks, the tech giant claims.