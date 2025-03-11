Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lisa Landsman from Google wants restaurant owners to think differently about how customers find them online.

At the Restaurant Industry Influencers Summit in New York, the head of industry engagement and SMB success at Google shared eye-opening insights on how search, menus and ads shape a restaurant’s digital presence.

With nearly 20 years at Google, Landsman has worked across advertising, payments and organic search, and she’s passionate about helping restaurants connect with diners in smarter ways.

However, beyond her role at Google, Landsman is deeply invested in the restaurant industry itself. Having worked closely with operators over the years, she understands the challenges of staying competitive in an increasingly digital world.

“Google processes trillions of searches a year,” Landsman tells Shawn Walchef, host of Restaurant Influencers and founder of Cali BBQ Media. “And 15% of searches are brand new, like searches we’ve never seen before.”

That means restaurant owners can’t just rely on the same old keywords and generic listings — they need to evolve with how people search.

A big trend? Spanish-language restaurant searches are skyrocketing.

“We saw lots of strong year-over-year growth in things like ‘restaurants near me,'” Landsman says. “One of the big things that stood out to me was on Google Maps, just the ‘restaurants near me’ in Spanish and all of the Spanish queries are absolutely skyrocketing.”

For Landsman, this shift is about meeting customers where they are. She urged restaurant owners to consider how language barriers impact customer decisions and if their digital presence reflects the communities they serve.

Search trends show that menus are the most important factor in a customer’s decision — yet many restaurants don’t display them correctly online. “A menu with high-quality photos and clear descriptions can be the difference between a customer choosing your restaurant or a competitor’s,” Landsman says.

She’s seen firsthand how restaurants lose potential customers simply because their menus aren’t clear or accessible.

Google now offers AI-powered tools that turn PDF menus into structured, searchable formats, making it easier for customers to find exactly what they’re looking for. The days of uploading low-resolution images or vague descriptions should be over.

She also urged restaurant owners to describe menu items clearly. “Fun, quirky names for dishes are great,” she says, “but if somebody is looking at your menu, they don’t actually know what that means. They don’t know that it’s a burger.”

And one more key tip? Update your Google Business Profile regularly. “If your business profile could talk,” Landsman says, “what story would it tell?”

Google’s big push for restaurants

Beyond search and menus, Landsman sees AI-powered advertising as a game-changer. With tools like Performance Max, restaurants can automate ad placements across search, maps, YouTube and display, making sure they reach the right customers at the right time.

“You set your goals — like driving foot traffic — and Google’s AI optimizes where your ads appear,” she says. “It’s more hands-off but incredibly powerful.”

Landsman believes digital advertising isn’t just about spending money — it’s about being strategic. With the right tools, small independent restaurants can compete with larger chains, leveling the playing field.

A common challenge Landsman sees? Restaurant owners don’t always know about the latest tools available to them. That’s why Google launched a monthly newsletter tailored for small businesses, highlighting best practices, new features and marketing strategies.

“We build these amazing tools, but if restaurant owners don’t know about them, they can’t use them,” she says. “The more they lean in, the better they do.”

For Landsman, this isn’t just about Google — it’s about empowering restaurant owners. From search trends to menu optimization to AI-driven advertising, she believes that embracing digital tools isn’t just an option — it’s essential.

