Google sees AI as a key component to the achievement of United Nations, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The $25 million grant will go to 15 AI-powered projects.

AI integration in crypto is also growing, with Shiba Memu one of the new projects looking to tap into the advanced technology to create a self-sufficient marketing ecosystem.

Google, Microsoft, Meta and Nvidia are among the global behemoths to recently bet big on Artificial Intelligence (AI). And that outlook continues for Google in the latest move set to see 15 projects tapping into AI benefit from a share of $25 million in grants.

At the same time, investors across the crypto market have poured into the Shiba Memu presale, with one of the key factors being the project’s potential amid AI integration.

AI for global development

Google, through its philanthropy arm Google.org has earmarked support for multiple non-profit projects that target sectors such as global pollution, food security and healthcare. Google.org noted in a news report published on Tuesday that 15 AI-powered projects across these sectors will receive funding over the next three years.

Some of the beneficiaries include Kenya-based Jacaranda Health, South Africa-based data analytics platform IDinsight, India’s Wadhwani AI and the International Rice Research Institute, which works in the Philippines.

While these projects align with Google’s AI vision relating to SDGs, the funding does highlight the growing adoption of artificial intelligence across virtually every facet of life. This includes cryptocurrency where platforms, researchers, and developers have looked to tap into AI tools for things such as real-time market monitoring, fraud and security breach detection and capturing of investment opportunities.

What AI adoption means for Shiba Memu

No doubt the AI narrative continues to gather momentum, with bullish predictions for the sector in full swing from companies such as Nvidia and Palantir. That picture has cascaded to crypto, where investors are showing greater interest in such gems as the new dog-inspired project Shiba Memu.

Shiba Memu, a new meme coin project currently undertaking a presale for its native SHMU token, has triggered a lot of excitement due to the potential of its AI-powered marketing strategy.

As a cryptocurrency, Shiba Memu is an ERC-20 token that will be community-owned and have a total supply of 1 billion SHMU. Investors have an opportunity to buy 85% of the supply during the presale, while 10% will go towards providing liquidity, exchange listings, and community rewards and 5% for platform development.

How is Shiba Memu different from Dogecoin, other meme coins?

Dogecoin is the original meme cryptocurrency, having launched in 2013 with inspiration from the popular internet meme. Other meme coin projects have been inspired by DOGE, but Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe, for instance, are not AI-powered as is Shiba Memu. That key difference is what experts say could give Shiba Memu an edge in the race to be top crypto-dog token.

In the whitepaper, the project describes harnessing AI and blockchain technology to create a 100x strong marketing engine. The result is an AI dashboard that solves one of the key challenges facing meme coin projects – lack of traction due to reliance on human effort to drive sentiment.

Dogecoin price vs. Shiba Memu price

Currently, DOGE is a top 10 crypto with a market cap of $8.5 billion and total supply of 140,986,786,383 DOGE (data from CoinGecko). The price of Dogecoin was just above $0.06 at the time of writing. SHMU meanwhile is priced at $0.026875 – although that price will soon jump owing to the programmed 24-hour increases.

You can buy Shiba Memu here.