Google (GOOG, GOOGL) took its first steps to move beyond its traditional Search product during its I/O conference on Tuesday, debuting a host of new technologies that won’t necessarily supplant the 10 blue links that dominate the world of search, but pave the way for a future where they’re far less necessary to our everyday lives.

From its ChatGPT-style AI Mode built directly into Search and agentic AI feature that will help you shop for products to its renewed push into smart glasses, Google provided early hints at how it’s working to evolve its services at a time when the company is under threat from both AI upstarts and government antitrust enforcers.

Google built its advertising empire on the back of its Search platform, and it’s still its most important business. But companies like OpenAI (OPAI.PVT) and Perplexity (PEAI.PVT) have developed their own competing generative AI search products.

Android XR-powered glasses will offer turn-by-turn glasses. (Image: Google) · Google

Google’s efforts to fend off its newest foes came into stark relief during one of its recent antitrust hearings when Apple’s (AAPL) senior vice president of services Eddy Cue revealed that searches made via that company’s Safari browser fell for the first time ever in April. Google is the default search engine for Safari, a part of a $20-billion-a-year deal between the two companies that the Department of Justice is seeking to break up via its antitrust case.

Cue attributed the decline to customers opting to use generative AI services like ChatGPT, but Google pushed back in a statement saying that it continues to see overall query growth in Search.

But the report sent shockwaves through Wall Street, with shares falling as much as 7.5% when the news broke on May 7.

Google has been on its back foot since OpenAI and its partner Microsoft (MSFT) raised the specter of a potential threat to Google’s search crown in late 2022. And now the company is pulling out its big guns to prove to its customers and Wall Street that it should remain the search king.

One of the biggest changes Google is making to its Search platform is the addition of what it calls AI Mode. Previously only available via the company’s Labs testing program, AI Mode allows users to have a back-and-forth conversation with Google’s AI, similar to the kind of interactions you’d have with ChatGPT, Bing, or Perplexity.

Available first to users in the US, AI Mode is Google’s way of competing in the chatbot space without having to ditch its traditional search product. Rather than replacing Search, AI Mode is available as a tab in Search, similar to items like Images, News, and Videos.