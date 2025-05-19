Google announced on Monday that it has officially released the NotebookLM apps for Android and iOS, a day before Google I/O 2025 and a day before the company said it would roll out.

Since its launch in 2023, the AI-based note-taking and research assistant has only been accessible via desktop. Google has now made the service available on the go.

NotebookLM is designed to help people better understand complex information through features like smart summaries and the ability to ask questions about documents and other materials.

The app gives access to Audio Overviews, which are NotebookLM’s AI-generated podcasts based on the source materials you have provided. There is background playback and offline support for Audio Overviews.

The app also allows people to create new notebooks and view the ones they’ve already created. Plus, when you’re viewing a website, PDF, or YouTube video on your device, you can tap the share icon and select NotebookLM to add it as a new source. Users can also view sources that they have already uploaded in each of the notebooks.

NotebookLM on Android and iOS also features a light and dark mode that is applied based on the user’s device’s system settings.

Given the timing of the launch, Google may share more about the app during the company’s I/O keynote Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on TechCrunch at https://techcrunch.com/2025/05/19/google-launches-standalone-notebooklm-app-for-android/