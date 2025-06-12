Google Cloud and Spotify are down for tens of thousands of users, according to Downdetector.com. Early reports suggest a massive Cloudflare outage is to blame.

Is Google Down?

The Google Workspace Dashboard noted that the company was “investigating reports of an issue” with a slew of Google services, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Chat, Google Cloud Search, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Meet, Google Tasks, and Google Voice.

“We will provide more information shortly,” the post says. “Our engineers are currently investigating the issue. We apologize to all who are affected by the disruption.”

The issues with Google and Google Cloud began just after 2 p.m. ET and affect a host of other Google services. More than 20,000 users have reported issues, including server connections and the website.

Just before 4 p.m. ET, Google noted on the Dashboard that the issue had been resolved.

“The problem with Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Chat, Google Cloud Search, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Meet, Google Tasks, and Google Voice has been resolved,” the post reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support.”

Is Spotify Down?

Spotify, meanwhile, has more than 40,000 reports of issues on Downdetector. The outage also began around 2 p.m. ET.

As of 4 p.m. ET, Spotify is still down for thousands of users.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.