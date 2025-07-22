Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) will report its second quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday as the company continues to ride the artificial intelligence wave.

Alphabet is one of the largest and most advanced companies in the space thanks to its vast network of data centers and Gemini AI models. According to CEO Sundar Pichai, the company’s AI Overview is already drawing 1.5 billion users, and its AI services are seeing 2x longer queries than its traditional search product.

According to BofA Global Research analyst Justin Post, potential positives for the quarter include increasing advertising spending, AI helping to power revenue, and strong cloud performance.

“We remain constructive on Google’s ability to drive AI usage despite cautious sentiment, and see Gemini improvements, AI Mode integration in search and Workspace price increases as key YTD positives,” Post wrote in a note to investors.

For the quarter, Google is expected to post adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 on revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs (TAC) of $79.6 billion, an 11.6% jump versus the same period last year when the company posted revenue of $71.3 billion, according to analyst consensus data from Bloomberg.

Advertising revenue is expected to come in at $69.6 billion, up 7.7% year over year, with Search accounting for $52.7 billion. YouTube Ad revenue is anticipated to top out at $9.5 billion.

Google Cloud Platform revenue is set to hit $13.1 billion, up 26%. Cloud operating income should hit $2.2 billion, climbing 91% year over year. That, however, is far lower than the 196% improvement the company reported in the same period last year.

Google, like its other Big Tech peers, is also pushing for employee buyouts, as the industry continues to reduce headcount more broadly. Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) have, or are planning to, cut jobs amid massive capital expenditure on their AI build-outs.

This year, Google is expected to drop $75 billion to expand its AI capabilities, including on massive data centers running on both its own home-grown chips and Nvidia’s processors.

Despite that, Google senior vice president and CFO Anat Ashkenazi told analysts during the company’s Q1 earnings call that it continues to face AI capacity issues as demand outstrips available computing power. Expect investors to be looking at whether that changes in Q2.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

Google is also facing potentially devastating consequences from a judge’s decision that held it liable for antitrust violations in search. Washington, D.C., federal district court Judge Amit Mehta is expected to issue a ruling on “remedies” that follows the Justice Department’s victory against the company sometime next month.