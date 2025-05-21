Silicon Valley is witnessing a new kind of contest in order to dominate the field of artificial intelligence. While the scramble to attract top talent and keep them happy has always been a hallmark of the tech industry, since ChatGPT launched in late 2022, recruiting has escalated to professional athlete levels, a dozen people who have been involved in recruiting AI researchers told Reuters.

Companies including OpenAI and Google, eager to get or stay ahead in the race to create the best AI models, court these so-called “ICs” – the individual contributors whose work can make or break companies.

Noam Brown, one of the researchers behind OpenAI’s recent AI breakthroughs in complex math and science reasoning, said when he explored job opportunities in 2023, he found himself being courted by tech’s elite: lunch with Google founder Sergey Brin, poker at Sam Altman’s, and a private jet visit from an eager investor. Elon Musk will also make calls to close candidates for xAI, his AI company, said two people who have spoken to him. xAI did not respond to a request for comment.

Ultimately, Brown said, he chose OpenAI because OpenAI was willing to put resources – both people and compute – behind the work he was excited about.

A few top OpenAI researchers who have indicated interest in joining former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever’s new company, SSI, were offered retention bonuses of $2 million, in addition to equity increases of $20 million or more, if they stayed, two sources told Reuters. Some have only been required to stay for a year in order to get the entire bonus. SSI and OpenAI declined to comment.

Other OpenAI researchers who have fielded offers from Eleven Labs have received bonuses of at least $1 million to stay at OpenAI, two sources told Reuters. Top OpenAI researchers regularly receive compensation packages of over $10 million a year, sources said.Google DeepMind has offered top researchers $20 million per year compensation packages, awarded off-cycle equity grants specifically to AI researchers, and has also reduced vesting on some stock packages to 3 years, instead of the normal 4 years, sources said. Google declined to comment.In contrast, top engineers at big tech companies receive an average yearly compensation of $281,000 in salary and $261,000 in equity, according to Comprehensive.io, a company that tracks tech industry compensation.

