NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom for providing health benefits to millions of illegal migrants through the state’s Medi-Cal program, and called on Newsom to conduct a full audit of the state’s Medicaid expansion.

In a scathing letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Hunt called on Newsom to fully audit California’s Medi-Cal enrollment, publicly release the findings of ineligible individuals receiving benefits, and revoke waivers that allow the state to provide Medi-Cal to illegal migrants.

“Given the posture of Democrats in Congress and California Governor Gavin Newsom’s public opposition to ICE operations, it’s only logical to demand transparency on how many illegal immigrants in California are receiving benefits meant solely for American citizens,” Hunt wrote.

GAVIN NEWSOM IS MAKING A STRATEGIC VISIT TO A KEY PRIMARY STATE, RAISING EYEBROWS

According to the Wall Street Journal , the Census Bureau estimates that one in five immigrants in California are illegal aliens.

Sources at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) say that the state of California is obligated to report Medi-Cal data to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Newsom cut back on funding for illegal migrant healthcare in the state’s budget he signed late last month, freezing California taxpayer-funded Medi-Cal for new illegal immigrant applicants starting January 2026. The governor also plans to charge illegal migrants on the program a premium beginning in 2027.

But Hunt honed in specifically on Newsom’s use of waivers previously granted by the Biden administration that allow the state to make Medi-Cal easier for illegal migrants to obtain.

FROM NEW YORK TO ARIZONA, MIGRANT FACILITIES SHUTTERING IN WAKE OF TRUMP’S BORDER CRACKDOWN

“I’m especially alarmed by Newsom’s use of Section 1115 waivers under the Social Security Act, which have opened the door for undocumented immigrants to access Medicaid at the expense of American taxpayers,” Hunt added.

Section 1115 of the Social Security Act grants the federal government power to waive specific Medicaid requirements. States can request waivers from Section 1115, allowing them to bend and potentially reduce these requirements.

“Does California’s Medicaid system fully comply with federal law?” Hunt questioned. “How many other Democrat-run states are exploiting similar loopholes? It’s time to shine a light on this abuse and shut it down.”

SEC. MCMAHON RESPONDS TO NEWSOM’S OFFICE USING WWE CLIP MOCK TITLE IX ENFORCEMENT AMID TRANS ATHLETE FEUD

Hunt also sent a copy of the letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and Centers for CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz .

“Californians deserve transparency, accountability, and adherence to the law in the administration of public health programs,” the letter reads. “Policies that divert limited resources away from lawful recipients not only violate federal standards—they destroy public trust and threaten the sustainability of programs designed to serve our most vulnerable citizens.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom’s office, but did not receive a response.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on X @MizellPreston