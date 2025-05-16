



As the GOP works to complete its “big, beautiful bill,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) defended proposed work requirements for Medicaid recipients. Rep. Dan Crenshaw on Medicaid: “The person we’re taking it away from is the able-bodied adult with no children who refuses to work.” pic.twitter.com/G4MmZCAcMA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 16, 2025

House Republicans have been tasked with finding $880 billion in Medicaid savings over the next decade — a substantial hurdle for lawmakers beholden to voters, 76% of whom oppose cuts to Medicaid, according to a recent KFF poll. Rather than explicitly cutting services, the GOP is reportedly looking to save money with work requirements for “able-bodied adults” who receive Medicaid. “The person we’re taking it away from is the able-bodied adult with no children who refuses to work,” Crenshaw told FOX Business. “By the way, if they would just get a job, they could keep their Medicaid.” The proposal would require able-bodied adults to work or volunteer 20 hours each week to qualify for Medicaid coverage. Crenshaw’s comments echo GOP messaging on the issue. “For some people, the best way to get back on your feet is to get off your ass,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said in February. House Speaker Mike Johnson described the work requirement as a way to, “Return the dignity of work to young men who need to be at work instead of playing video games all day.” Housing Secretary Scott Turner also framed the reform as the restoration of dignity. “We’ve created welfare as a lifestyle in our country,” Turner said. “Able-bodied, able-minded people that are receiving HUD funding should go to work and restore dignity.” While the GOP insists work requirements are not benefit cuts, research has suggested otherwise. In Arkansas, where Medicaid work requirements were implemented between June 2018 and March 2019 before a federal court deemed the program unlawful, more than 18,000 people lost coverage. Among those who lost coverage, researchers found many had met the work requirements or would qualify for an exemption, but failed to navigate and comply with reporting requirements. The state saw an increase in uninsured adults and no significant changes in employment. Most adults with Medicaid (64%) are already working. Of those who aren’t employed, most would qualify for exemption from work requirements due to an illness or disability, caregiving responsibilities, or school attendance. The legislation aims at “restoring dignity” for the remaining 8% of adults on Medicaid who are not working due to retirement, an inability to find work, or undisclosed reasons. However, critics warn the reporting requirements could impact millions of recipients beyond the targeted group, particularly vulnerable populations who lack internet access or computer literacy. The House Budget Committee voted to reject the bill on Friday. While the committee is set to reconvene next week, it’s unclear if they will meet Speaker Johnson’s Memorial Day deadline to pass the bill to the Senate. Originally published on Latin Times