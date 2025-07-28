Republican Texas Rep. Craig Goldman introduced legislation Friday that would further dismantle the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), former President Joe Biden’s signature climate law. [emphasis, links added]

The Homeowner Energy Freedom Act would save taxpayers $5.7 billion, according to Goldman’s office, by repealing three IRA provisions that limit consumer choice and rescinding unobligated funding for two other sections of the IRA.

Though the One Big Beautiful Bill Act scaled back several IRA provisions, President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers, including Goldman, are working to roll back even more green energy subsidies in the bill.

Thank you @RepMikeCollins for your support in repealing Biden’s green energy policy mandates. Thankfully, the current @POTUS favors returning to common sense policies that don’t cost American citizens extra money! https://t.co/v1GkzPtlm8 — Rep. Craig Goldman (@RepCraigGoldman) May 10, 2025

“Americans should have the freedom to choose how to cook their food and heat their homes. That’s why I am introducing the Homeowner Energy Freedom Act to repeal the Biden administration’s extreme green energy mandates that would effectively ban gas stoves and appliances,” Goldman said.

“The Homeowner Energy Freedom Act restores homeowners’ choices in home appliances, removes costly regulations, and eliminates wasteful federal government spending.”

The bill would specifically repeal IRA sections 50122, 50123, and 50131. These provisions currently authorize the Department of Energy (DOE) to spend $4.5 billion on an electric home rebate program, $200 million for training contractors to complete “home energy efficiency and electrification improvements,” as well as $1 billion for states to update buildings so they emit less carbon.

The IRA programs Goldman is targeting were a key part of Biden’s broad push to electrify buildings and appliances across the country using taxpayer dollars.

Goldman’s bill was introduced by Montana Republican Sen. Tim Sheehy on the Senate side in January.

Democrats initially touted the IRA — the largest piece of climate legislation in U.S. history — as a tool to reduce inflation, though Biden later admitted it was primarily a vehicle to advance his climate agenda.

