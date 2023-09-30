Republicans on Saturday said Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in a House office building.

“Rep Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning,” Rep. Bryan Steil wrote on X.

Steil, the chairman of the House Administration Committee, said an investigation was underway.

Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, the chairman of the House Administration Committee, took to X, formerly Twitter, in making the announcement about the two-term New York Democrat.

Bowman’s chief of staff, Sarah Iddrissu, later responded on X that the lawmaker “did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote. The Congressman regrets any confusion.”

Republicans have said that the act was captured on camera.

While a video of the incident has not yet been released, a photo of an individual near a fire alarm was released Saturday afternoon by the Capitol Police.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, with whom Bowman has sparred in the past, quickly took to X to accuse the progressive congressman of interrupting “an official proceeding.”

The House did eventually pass the stopgap spending measure, which keeps the government funded for 45 more days, on Saturday afternoon. It now heads to the Senate for a vote.

If the Senate doesn’t pass the bill by midnight, the federal government will officially shut down.

Insider reached out to Bowman’s office for comment.