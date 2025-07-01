Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 1202, which streamlines the permitting process for rooftop solar, into law.

Rooftop solar is a great way to cut pollution, save consumers money and boost resilience, but too often red tape gets in the way. The new legislation promises to speed up the process. SB 1202, which was sponsored by Senator Phil King, allows solar installers to use third parties to review permit applications, thereby speeding up the process. An analysis by Brown University’s Climate Solutions Lab found that with third party permitting, by 2030 Texas can reduce the cost of rooftop solar systems by $2100 in 2030 and $4900 by 2040 and save families over $3,500 a year on their utility bills.

“When we make it easier, faster and cheaper for families to go solar, it will reduce pollution, save consumers, and better position Texas families to have access to power when the grid goes down,” said Luke Metzger, Executive Director of Environment Texas, a leading advocate for the legislation.