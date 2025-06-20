Termination Notices Sent Across VOA



The Trump administration has moved forward with a plan to reduce the workforce at Voice of America. Hundreds of employees received termination notices on Friday. The decision is part of a larger policy to downsize federal agencies and shift US priorities in global communication.

On Friday, the Trump administration officially notified hundreds of Voice of America employees about their job terminations. This included staff from the network’s Persian-language service. Some had recently returned from administrative leave following tensions between Israel and Iran.

Contract Workers Previously Warned in May



The layoffs were expected after notices sent in early May to contract employees. The administration had announced plans to reduce staffing levels at multiple government agencies. These latest steps confirm those plans.

According to officials, the decision aims to reduce what they call unnecessary spending. Kari Lake, a senior adviser, said the move supports President Trump’s goal of reducing the size of the federal workforce. She said it also prioritizes taxpayer interests.

Impact on USAGM Workforce



The US Agency for Global Media, which oversees VOA, is set to lose about 1,400 employees. This equals an 85 percent cut. The affected employees will remain on payroll until Labor Day. Some are being dismissed without severance, which may go against agency policy.

Criticism From Former Employees and Lawmakers



Critics have expressed concern about the impact of these job cuts. They argue that VOA helps counter foreign propaganda. In a statement, employees involved in a lawsuit against the administration urged Congress to continue supporting the agency. They warned that adversaries could fill the gap left by VOA.

FAQs



Why were VOA employees laid off by the Trump administration?

The layoffs are part of a federal downsizing plan aimed at reducing spending and refocusing America’s global media efforts under the US Agency for Global Media.

What is the concern about cutting VOA jobs?

Critics say the layoffs may reduce America’s ability to counter global propaganda from countries like China, Russia, and Iran, weakening its presence in international media.

