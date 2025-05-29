India has notified crucial rules under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act, 2023, empowering commanders of tri-service organisations—and future theatre commands—with full authority over personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force serving under them. The rules, effective from Tuesday, mark a significant milestone in India’s long-pending plan to integrate its three military services for more effective joint operations.

The Defence Ministry said, “This significant step aims to bolster effective command, control and efficient functioning of inter-services organisations (ISOs), thereby strengthening jointness among the armed forces.”

These developments come nearly four years after the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post and the establishment of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), which were early moves towards integrating the military services under a unified warfighting structure.

What are Theatre Commands?

The idea behind theatre commands is to move away from the existing fragmented structure—where the Army, Navy, and Air Force operate largely independently within their own commands—to a system where units from all three services operate together under a single theatre commander for specific geographical or functional theatres. This approach is meant to improve operational efficiency, reduce duplication, and rationalise resources.

Currently, India has 19 commands across the three services: seven each for the Army and Air Force, and three for the Navy. Only two tri-service commands exist—the Andaman and Nicobar Command and the Strategic Forces Command. The proposed theatre commands aim to reorganise and subsume several of these commands into three main theatres: one facing Pakistan in the west, another facing China in the north, and a maritime theatre covering the Indian Ocean region.

According to reports, the western theatre command may be headquartered in Jaipur, the northern theatre command in Lucknow, and the maritime command possibly in Coimbatore.

The rules that empower joint command

The recently notified rules under the ISO Act grant the commanders-in-chief and officers-in-command of ISOs full administrative and disciplinary powers over personnel under their command, without altering the unique service conditions of each branch. The Defence Ministry stated, “With the notification of these rules, the Act is now fully operational. This will empower the heads of the ISOs, enable the expeditious disposal of disciplinary cases, and help avoid the duplication of proceedings.”The ISO Act was passed by Parliament in 2023 and came into effect from May 10 this year. It replaces parts of the Army Act, Navy Act, and Air Force Act as they pertain to ISOs, thereby creating a clear legal framework for joint military operations.

Theatre Commands: The strategic need and challenges

India’s northern and western borders pose complex and evolving threats. In any future conflict, more than five military commands might need to work together. The RAND Corporation notes that future wars will involve all dimensions of warfare, including cyber operations. Theatre commands offer a way to integrate resources for a unified, efficient warfighting approach.

Despite the clear strategic benefits, implementation has been slow. Differences between the services remain over the shape, scope, and control of theatre commands. The Air Force, for instance, resisted the idea of an Air Defence Command due to limited squadron strength and concerns about dividing its air assets.

The current plan, reportedly close to consensus, foresees three theatre commands headed by three-star officers, with roles clearly defined: the service chiefs will handle raising, training, and sustaining forces, while theatre commanders will be responsible for operations.

While the full theatre commands await government approval, the military has taken steps towards integration. Officers are being cross-posted across services to build joint understanding. Mumbai is planned to become the first tri-service common defence station, and joint logistics nodes are being established nationwide to streamline supply chains and postings.

The planned theatre commands will also rationalise logistics and infrastructure, eliminating redundancies and improving operational coherence.

Leadership structure and future outlook

Under the proposed system, the three theatre commanders—likely generals or equivalent—will report to a National Defence Committee, probably headed by the Defence Minister. Additional posts such as Vice CDS and Deputy CDS are being considered to oversee strategic planning, procurement, operations, and intelligence.

However, none of these plans have received final government approval. The timing of implementation could depend on political developments and further consultations.

India has made meaningful progress towards a unified military command structure by empowering commanders through the ISO Act and its rules. Theatre commands promise to transform India’s defence forces into a more agile and coordinated fighting force. Yet, challenges persist—from institutional resistance to doctrinal disagreements.

As the Defence Ministry noted, these reforms are “necessary to strengthen the armed forces in view of the global security scenario.” The coming months and years will reveal how quickly India can move from planning to fully operational integrated theatre commands.

