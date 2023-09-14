Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris have both contacted the leadership of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) for talks after the overwhelming vote of no confidence in the commissioner.

The invitation being extended to the association’s leadership represents the first clear sign Ms McEntee is becoming involved in the increasingly acrimonious dispute between the commissioner and the GRA, mainly over new Garda rostering arrangements.

Ms McEntee said this week rostering in the force was the responsibility of the commissioner alone. It was something she could not intervene in, although she urged the GRA leadership to “sit around a table” and negotiate with Mr Harris and his leadership team.

She spoke after the GRA announced a ballot of its members had passed a motion of no confidence in Mr Harris by a majority of 98.7 per cent, after a turnout of 84 per cent, which was a record for a GRA ballot. Association president, Brendan O’Connor, said the result “vindicated” the decision to hold the ballot, adding the Garda was in “crisis” in the Republic under Mr Harris’s leadership.

However, the commissioner insisted there was no crisis, adding “it’s hard to know what’s not a crisis for the GRA”. He said he was determined to press head with his plan to end contingency Garda rosters introduced for the pandemic. These would end on November 6th, when the rosters in place before the pandemic would return.

The Irish Times has learned Ms McEntee has asked to meet the leadership of the GRA, which represents about 11,000 rank and file gardaí in a force of almost 14,000, at her offices in the Department of Justice next Wednesday. Mr Harris has requested a meeting next Thursday and it is understood it would take place at Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park.

News of the invitations was relayed to members of the GRA in a memo sent by association general secretary, Rory Slevin, on Thursday evening, just over 24 hours after its ballot results were announced. The GRA said on Wednesday it had repeatedly written to Ms McEntee in the period since she resumed her ministerial duties in June, following maternity leave, but had not received a reply.

The GRA is vehemently opposed to the move to end the pandemic-related contingency rosters. They involve four days on, four off worked in 12-hour shifts, rather than six days on, four off, worked in eight-hour shifts as was the case before the pandemic. The new rosters have proven very popular with GRA members as they are seen as being more favourable to work-life balance.

While the association also has a range of other complaints – including the large number of Garda members being suspended, increased administration within the Garda and low morale – the rosters issue is to the fore at present.

The GRA announced the result of its ballot on Wednesday, saying it was “shocked” at the size of the vote. It plans to hold a special delegate conference in Kilkenny the week after next at which proposals for the next steps in the industrial dispute will be discussed. There are concerns in Government circles this could include a withdrawal of service, a strike in all but name.

The GRA central executive is also set to meet on Monday week, September 25th, to prepare for the special delegate conference two days later in Kilkenny.