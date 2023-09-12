Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer is on the way out, so as sad as it may be, we could be running out of time to give our cars one last serious scrub-down before the weather is too cold. Luckily, with the changing of the season, some solid deals on car wash accessories are popping up, and today we found one that stands far above the rest: a 16 oz. bottle of Jay Leno’s Garage Premium Car Wash Shampoo for a paltry $2.99 (and a couple more Jay Leno deals, too!)

$2.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Foams/lathers to lift dirt from paint

PH-neutral formula

Doesn’t leave behind residue when used properly

Can be used in direct sunlight

Does not remove wax or sealant

A classic car wash shampoo. This will likely be the centerpiece of any car wash kit you put together. It’s simple, effective and right now, ludicrously cheap. Pick up a bottle for just $2.99 for a limited time!

$14.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with 100% natural carnauba wax

Easy to apply and remove

“Premium grade” wax creme

Helps to protect your vehicle from harmful UV rays

Will not discolor plastic/trim

If you want to take your car wash a step further and apply a layer of wax, you can save a few bucks on this Jay Leno’s Garage Carnauba Creme Wax right now. It’s made with 100% natural carnauba wax, it’s easy to apply and remove and it won’t discolor your trim or any other plastic bits. It’s not quite as discounted as the shampoo above, but any deal is a good deal!

$8.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Makes it easier to wipe away dirt without scratching or harming the leather

Helps preserve leather for longer (strength and appearance)

Deeply penetrates to help with tough stains

No residue left behind

“Great for cleaning natural, new OEM, synthetic & patent leather surfaces”

Looking to do some interior maintenance as well? If you’ve got leather upholstery, you can save some money on this Jay Leno’s Garage Leather Cleaner right now. Leather cleaner like this can make it easier to lift dirt and grime up from your seats and upholstery while not damaging the leather itself. It can help preserve the look and strength of the leather and it penetrates deeply enough to help left tough and deeply-embedded stains. If you’re running low on a good leather cleaner, this is a deal to take advantage of.

