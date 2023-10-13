Good Doctor collects $10M for Indonesia expansion

Telehealth startup Good Doctor has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by MDI Ventures. Existing investor Grab also joined this round.

In a statement, CEO Danu Wicaksana said the fresh funds will be used to develop its enterprise technology platform, as well as new products and services.

The fund will also help in its expansion activities across Indonesia. Good Doctor intends to partner with the government sector and integrate its telehealth services with the national health insurance programme BPJS Kesehatan.

Indian insurtech Onsurity bags $24M in IFC-led Series B funding

Onsurity, a provider of subscription-based employee healthcare benefits in India, has netted $24 million in a Series B funding round led by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation. Nexus Venture Partners and Quona Capital also participated in the investing round.

The startup, which offers an AI-powered insurtech solution for small-medium enterprises, will use the new funds to pursue its mission of partnering with 50,000 businesses and providing healthcare coverage to over five million people by 2026.

Lokavant receives Mitsui’s $8M for APAC expansion

New York-based Lokavant is set to bring its clinical trial intelligence platform to Asia-Pacific after securing $8 million in strategic investment from general trading giant Mitsui & Co.

With the funding, the company plans to open a regional hub in Tokyo, where it is already operating through its partnership with contract research organisation CMIC Group.

Lokavant’s AI-driven platform offers “predictive analytics in a continuous feedback loop,” which delivers highly accurate clinical trial enrollment forecasts and significant cost and time savings.

Precision health company Answer Genomics gets $500k to increase DNA database

Answer Genomics from India has copped $500,000 in pre-Series A funding from Inflection Point Ventures.

The company, which harnesses multi-omic data to provide individuals with personalised health recommendations, will use its fresh funds to build up its genetic database by sequencing 10,000 genomes in the next 12 months.

VUNO secures 510(k) for AI brain disease diagnosis aid software

South Korean medical AI company VUNO has obtained a 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its AI-powered software that supports the diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

VUNOMed DeepBrain analyses brain MRI images using AI to detect cerebral small vessel disease and quantify brain atrophy “within a minute.”

Following the FDA approval, VUNO now seeks partners in the US, particularly pharmaceutical companies, to introduce its AI-based solution.

Coreline Soft to deploy AI lung cancer screening software in France

Coreline Soft has formalised its partnership with the radiology network imaGen to deploy its AI lung cancer screening solution in France.

Its AVIEW LCS Plus software, which uses AI to detect and analyse cancerous lung nodules, emphysema, and calcium in the coronary artery, has recently been validated for routine clinical use at Imagerie Médicale des Deux Provinces (IM2P) and Imagerie Paris Centre (IPC), both member radiologist groups under imaGen.

IM2P is a group of 62 radiologists practising at over 20 sites in the Côte d’Or and Jura regions, while IPC is a collective of 33 radiologists based in the French capital.

AI4Rx releases AI-driven provider, patient apps

Medical AI startup AI4Rx has recently come out with mobile applications for both healthcare providers and patients.

Available for both iOS and Android devices and online via a website, the MedBeat HealthConnect patient app is a knowledge-based tool that uses AI to generate summaries of patients’ potential symptoms and diseases to support doctors’ medical diagnoses. It can also direct users to appropriate specialists and laboratories for examinations. Additionally, it allows patients to book consultations and home pick-up of lab results.

Meanwhile, a providers’ version of the app, MedBeat HealthConnect Plus, features a digital avatar that helps doctors and clinics manage their business, particularly in handling their consultation schedules.