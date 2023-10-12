There’s no shortage of controllers for Xbox and PC these days, but if you’re looking for a competitive edge, then Razer’s line of V2 Chroma controllers are worth considering. Amazon was discounting the lineup during Prime Day Round 2, and even though the event ended October 11, they’re still available at great low prices.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma

Like the vast majority of third-party Xbox controllers, the Wolverine V2 Chroma is wired, but that’s typically the preferred connection for competition (cuts down on input lag). The braided USB-C cable is lengthy and detachable, so you shouldn’t have a problem playing away from your desk.

The Wolverine V2 Chroma is highly customizable and has stellar components that give it a unique feel compared to other pro-style controllers. Razer’s mecha-tactile face buttons and triggers are hyper-response and have the feel/sound of clicking a mouse. The D-pad, meanwhile, uses microswitches to promote quick and precise input recognition.

As far as customization goes, it comes with four extra rear triggers that can have their travel and stopping distance adjusted, two remappable bumpers, and interchangeable thumbstick caps.

It’s also a supremely comfortable controller, as the improved ergonomics feature modified L-shaped handgrips that come with non-slip rubber grips for a secure hold. For platforms, you can use the Wolverine V2 Chroma on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, while visual customizations like RGB lighting can be done on console using the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app.

If you like the design of the Wolverine but want to save some cash, you can get the older, non-Chroma edition for only $80 (down from $100). This version has many of the same features, though it lacks the rear triggers, and comes with a traditional cross-style D-pad instead.

Are you a Star Wars fan? If so, you’ll want to check out this steep discount for the Razer Limited Edition Controller and charging dock. Typically $200, you can get it for $80 right now.