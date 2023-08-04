Heading back to school? We’ve rounded up a slate of deals to get you covered for the year ahead. Whether it’s for peace of mind, blocking out the noise, or just getting work done, we’ve got four deals here for you to help you snag your student tech for cheaper.

Headlining the lineup is SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB drive, a compact USB-C SSD drive that comes in a rugged enclosure. If you’re working on PC or Mac, it’s an ideal companion that’ll prevent you from losing data if your machine was to fail (if your laptop is getting a little long in the tooth, why not check out our list of the best laptops for students).

The drive, which will usually set buyers back $224.99, is reduced by more than 50% to just $109.99 at Best Buy – a saving of $115 off of the MSRP.

Next up is the AirPods Pro (Second Generation) from Apple, with a 20% saving at Walmart that brings the popular earbuds down to $199. This latest version offers improved noise cancellation for focusing on your work, as well as a new speaker built into the case for locating them when they’re misplaced.

While many offices and campuses have moved to paperless processes, you never know when you’ll need a printer – whether that’s for submitting an essay, or printing important documents.

Thankfully, Walmart is offering the Epson Expression Home XP-4205 for almost half-off, which features a printer, scanner, and copier in a compact size with just the one cable required – ideal for a dorm room. It’s down to just $62 from its $114.99 MSRP.

Finally, if you’re looking to charge multiple devices at the same time, it may be worth considering a dual port wall charger like the Belkin 24W one at Walmart. Walmart offers $5.95, bringing it down to just $14.99.