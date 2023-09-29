TikTok stars Coco Bliss and Grace’s fight videos are still a hot topic of discussion, two weeks after their viral hotel brawl. A video of the latter threatening to sue after being pinned to the ground during the fight by the latter has emerged on social media.

American TikTok personalities Coco Bliss and Grace were making headlines for their viral New York City hotel hallway fight a couple of weeks ago. Now, various videos from their brawl have surfaced on the internet, and fans are interested in their drama more than ever. In one particular video, Grace, who took home Coco’s wig, is seen saying she’s “suing”.

Grace threatens to sue in viral fight video with Coco Bliss

Grace, who has over a million TikTok followers, is being dubbed “Karen” by fans who are deeply invested in her drama with Coco. That’s because she threatened to sue.

A clip on Twitter shows Grace gathering herself after the fight. She is dealing with her messy hair and has a slipper in her hands. She tries to hit the person holding the camera, but they say, “Don’t touch me cause I ain’t touch you.”

A disheveled Grace looks around and sassily says, “It’s alright, ’cause I am suing you,” to the person behind the camera before repeating the same to someone else standing across the hall.

Coco Bliss was arrested after the fight

While Grace has not officially filed a lawsuit against Coco yet, the latter did get arrested.

Days after the fight, photos of Coco in handcuffs and surrounded by cops surfaced online. It was unclear who called the cops on her.

While some fans think it’s Grace who did it, others think it was the hotel. Grace posted videos of cops showing up. The clips see Coco standing on the curb with her ex-boyfriend rapper iHeartMemphis.

TikTok has started picking their teams, aka Team Grace or Team Coco. However, it still remains to be seen where their beef goes next.

What happened in the Coco vs Grace video?

Coco and Grace have been at each other’s throats for a while now. The two reportedly went full WWE on each other after meeting at a NYC hotel’s elevator.

Their fight videos show Coco holding on to Grace’s hair while pinning her to the ground. The two are seen hurling expletives at each other. Grace is trying to kick Coco off of her during the tussle.

Most videos online show the fight after Coco’s wig has been ripped off her head. Her red faux hair lies on the side of the hallway.

To add insult to injury, Grace later posted a TikTok where she can be seen playing with Coco’s lock of false hair.