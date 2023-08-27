In an incredibly tight race, Gran Turismo narrowly edged out Barbie for the top spot at the domestic box office, $17.3 million to $17.1M, per Deadline. Granted, the racing drama benefited from advanced previews, but it takes the podium for now.
The Neill Blomkamp-directed pic comes in at the lower end of video game adaptations, about on par with 2002’s Resident Evil and a few million shy of Pokemon: The Movie 2000 ($19.5M). Turismo cost $60M to produce, so the opening weekend number isn’t too bad — at least it did better than Blomkamp’s Chappie ($13.3M) and Demonic ($40K).
Barbie, meanwhile, surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574M) to become the highest-grossing film of 2023 domestically and should take the top worldwide slot shortly. As it stands, the Margot Robbie/Ryan Gosling comedy has earned $1.340B worldwide.
This summer’s other big hit, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, shot past $300M domestically and has accrued a massive $777M worldwide. These films just won’t quit!
Coming in at No. 3 was the superhero pic Blue Beetle, which dipped 49% in its sophomore frame to raise its domestic cume to $46.3M. Worldwide, it has made $81.8M.
This week sees the release of Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer 3. It’ll be interesting to see how high this one flies, considering the first two opened north of $30M.
Box Office Results:
- Gran Turismo (Sony) 3,856 theaters, Fri $8.65M (includes $5.3M previews) Sat $4.2M Sun $4.45M 3-day $17.3M/Wk 1
- Barbie (WB) 3,736 (-267) theaters, Fri $4M (-37%) Sat $5.35M Sun $7.75M 3-day $17.1M (-19%)/Total $594.8M/Wk 6
- Blue Beetle (WB) 3,871 theaters, Fri $2.6M (-74%), Sat $4.1M Sun $2.28M 3-day $12.7M (-49%)/Total $46.3M/Wk 2
- Oppenheimer (Uni) 2,872 (-449) theaters Fri $2.28M (-25%),Sat $3.2M Sun $3.45M 3-day $9M (-16%)/Total $300M/Wk 6
- TMNT: Mutant Mayhem (Par) 3,145 (-332) theaters Fri $1.53M (-35%) Sat $2.4M Sun $2.16M 3-day $6.1M (-29%), Total $98.1M/Wk 4
- Meg 2: The Trench (WB) 2,932 (-470) theaters Fri $1M (-43%) Sat $1.76M Sun $2.28M 3-day $5.1M (-25%)/Total $74.4M/ Wk 4
- Strays (Uni) 3,232 (+9) theaters, Fri $1.16M (-66%) Sat $1.66M Sun $1.83M 3-day $4.65M (-44%)/Total $16.1M/ Wk 2
- Retribution (Road) 1,750 theaters, Fri $1.29M Sat $1.08M Sun $975K 3-day $3.348M/Wk 1
- Talk to Me (A24) 1,789 (-x) theaters Fri $971K Sat $1.26M Sun $890K 3-day $3.12M (-38%) Total $37.3M/Wk 4
- The Hill (Briar) 1,570 theaters Fri $805K Sat $830K Sun $880K 3-day $2.515MWk 1