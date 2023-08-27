In an incredibly tight race, Gran Turismo narrowly edged out Barbie for the top spot at the domestic box office, $17.3 million to $17.1M, per Deadline. Granted, the racing drama benefited from advanced previews, but it takes the podium for now.

The Neill Blomkamp-directed pic comes in at the lower end of video game adaptations, about on par with 2002’s Resident Evil and a few million shy of Pokemon: The Movie 2000 ($19.5M). Turismo cost $60M to produce, so the opening weekend number isn’t too bad — at least it did better than Blomkamp’s Chappie ($13.3M) and Demonic ($40K).

Barbie, meanwhile, surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574M) to become the highest-grossing film of 2023 domestically and should take the top worldwide slot shortly. As it stands, the Margot Robbie/Ryan Gosling comedy has earned $1.340B worldwide.

This summer’s other big hit, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, shot past $300M domestically and has accrued a massive $777M worldwide. These films just won’t quit!

Coming in at No. 3 was the superhero pic Blue Beetle, which dipped 49% in its sophomore frame to raise its domestic cume to $46.3M. Worldwide, it has made $81.8M.

This week sees the release of Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer 3. It’ll be interesting to see how high this one flies, considering the first two opened north of $30M.

Box Office Results: