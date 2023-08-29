First revealed in 2016, Granblue Fantasy: Relink finally has a release date of February 1, 2024. The action-RPG will launch for PS5, PS4, and PC, and preorders have now officially opened. There are multiple editions up for grabs, including a (currently) sold out Collector’s edition and a cool PS5-exclusive Deluxe edition that’s still available to order at Amazon. You’ll also get some preorder bonuses by opting for the PlayStation version.
As you’d expect, the story is set in the same world as Granblue Fantasy–but since it features a new cast of characters, you should be able to jump in and enjoy the journey without much prior knowledge of the series. It’ll also feature cooperative, four-person multiplayer (though you can opt to have AI control your companions if you prefer to go it solo).
Excited to get your hands on the game? Here’s a look at all four editions of Granblue Fantasy: Relink and the preorder bonuses you can secure by ordering early.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink Preorder Bonuses
If you preorder the game for PS5 or PS4, you’ll get the in-game item set that includes Stamina III and Enmity III. These boost attack strength based on how high or low your health is, respectively. Digital preorders from the PlayStation Store also come with early access starting January 28. And if you’ve been waiting years to play the latest Granblue adventure, that alone might make it worth a preorder. Please note: The physical editions for PS5 and PS4 launch on February 1 alongside the Steam version.
$60
The standard edition of Granblue Fantasy: Relink offers different content depending on the platform. The PlayStation version for PS5 and PS4 (both physical and digital) comes with the Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack. The PC version via Steam currently doesn’t list any preorder bonuses.
$100
This edition is only available on PS5. Physical copies of the Deluxe edition come with a physical art book, soundtrack on CD, and a set of postcards. We wouldn’t be surprised to see this edition sell out prior to launch.
Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe version (same price) comes with a digital art book and soundtrack. Both versions come with the following in-game goodies:
- False Sword of the Apocalypse
- Color Pack 1-3
- Starter Item Pack
- GBF Special Item Set: Relink Pack
$80
The Special edition of Granblue Fantasy: Relink adds the In-Game Item Set on both PS5 and PC. This DLC includes all of the cosmetics and items in the Deluxe edition except for Color Pack 1. You’ll also miss out on the art book and soundtrack with the Special edition. Beyond that, you’ll get any bonus content that’s included with the standard edition for your platform.
$180
Want to snag a bunch of collectibles? Then step up to the Collector’s edition, which includes both in-game items and tons of physical goodies. Here’s a look at what you’ll find inside:
- Collector’s Edition Box
- Base Game
- Starter Item Pack
- False Sword of the Apocalypse Weapon
- Color Packs
- Artbook
- Soundtrack CD
- Postcard Set
- Proto Bahamut Statue Figure
- Sword of Eos Metal Charm
Preorders for the Collector’s edition quickly sold out at Amazon and directly from XSEED, but we’d expect more retailers to offer the Collector’s edition in the coming days. Plus, it’s always possible Amazon will restock prior to launch.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.
GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.