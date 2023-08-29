First revealed in 2016, Granblue Fantasy: Relink finally has a release date of February 1, 2024. The action-RPG will launch for PS5, PS4, and PC, and preorders have now officially opened. There are multiple editions up for grabs, including a (currently) sold out Collector’s edition and a cool PS5-exclusive Deluxe edition that’s still available to order at Amazon. You’ll also get some preorder bonuses by opting for the PlayStation version.

As you’d expect, the story is set in the same world as Granblue Fantasy–but since it features a new cast of characters, you should be able to jump in and enjoy the journey without much prior knowledge of the series. It’ll also feature cooperative, four-person multiplayer (though you can opt to have AI control your companions if you prefer to go it solo).

Excited to get your hands on the game? Here’s a look at all four editions of Granblue Fantasy: Relink and the preorder bonuses you can secure by ordering early.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Preorder Bonuses

If you preorder the game for PS5 or PS4, you’ll get the in-game item set that includes Stamina III and Enmity III. These boost attack strength based on how high or low your health is, respectively. Digital preorders from the PlayStation Store also come with early access starting January 28. And if you’ve been waiting years to play the latest Granblue adventure, that alone might make it worth a preorder. Please note: The physical editions for PS5 and PS4 launch on February 1 alongside the Steam version.