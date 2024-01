Check out the full playable story mode in the latest demo for Granblue Fantasy: Relink. We make our way through multiple enemy encounters to take on the Greatshield Madbeat Boss! Download the demo if you’re interested in playing the game. Granblue Fantasy: Relink releases on January 29, 2024.





Share this: Tweet



Reddit

Telegram

More

Pocket

Email

WhatsApp

Mastodon

Nextdoor