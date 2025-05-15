The 37-year-old Grand Kornhill Cinema in Quarry Bay will close at the end of the month, the owner has announced, joining the growing list of movie theatres going out of business in Hong Kong.

The five-theatre venue, located in Kornhill Plaza South in Quarry Bay and operating as part of the MCL cinema chain, will shut when its tenancy agreement ends on May 28, the chain said on Thursday.

“Thank you for your continued support throughout the years … We hope to see you again at other MCL cinemas,” the chain said.

The chain previously shut down its outlets at Hollywood Plaza in Diamond Hill and South Horizons in Ap Lei Chau in December and August, respectively.

Launched in 1987, Grand Kornhill Cinema underwent a significant renovation in 2017, becoming the city’s first to offer a “MX4D” experience.

MX4D provides an immersive cinematic experience, enhancing movie-watching with motion and environmental effects synchronised with the film.