Unite, one of the UK’s largest trade unions, representing workers in construction, energy and engineering, has today (30 April) called on the UK government to fundamentally rethink its approach to net zero policies and industrial strategy.

Unite’s intervention comes a day after it was announced that the Grangemouth oil refinery has ceased refining oil and former prime minister Tony Blair warned that the present policy is “doomed to fail”.

The union warns that the government must now deliver an industrial strategy underpinned by a fully funded workers’ transition, or net zero will become a political millstone around Labour’s neck.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is not against net zero but it will not be achieved without serious investment in new jobs.

“Unite has warned time after time, that all the rhetoric about a joined up industrial strategy and future jobs must be backed up with serious investment that actually delivers. What is Labour waiting for? The time to act is now.

“If they fail to do this, then Labour cannot expect workers to support their net zero plan.

“The fact is, working class people are losing their jobs and this government has absolutely no plan to replace them.

“Actions speak louder than words. It is quite frankly laughable that Labour has sat back and watched the end of fuel production at Grangemouth, at the same time as the UK is importing green fuel to meet the government’s sustainable air fuel targets.’

“The Grangemouth refinery could have been a world leader in the production of green air fuel. But instead of creating green jobs Labour backed Jim Ratcliffe’s plans to turn Grangemouth into an import terminal with the loss of jobs.

“With 30,000 jobs also due to go in the oil and gas industry by the end of decade, the government needs to stop the talking and begin investing in Britain and green industries.’

“If they don’t, no one should be surprised when workers vote with their feet.”