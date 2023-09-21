Granola is a crunchy breakfast cereal simple and quick to make in the morning busy routine. Granola is healthy and can be relished as a snack too. Let us get on to Granola Recipe which includes step by step pictures and video for easy understanding.

Granola is my favorite ever since I tried making granola bars. I often make granola to stock it up for breakfast or on the go snack. Granola tastes to good with a bowl of chilled milk, delicious!

About Granola

Granola is basically a breakfast cereal made using rolled oats, nuts, seeds, dry fruits and sweetener toasted until crisp and golden. The mixture is baked in a low temperature for about 20-25 minutes and stirred in between to avoid burning. A basic simple granola needs just a handful of ingredients and makes a wonderful breakfast or snack.

Granola is often had with milk or yogurt or can be used as a topping for desserts too. It can be had after workout snack as it is easy to carry, light in weight and highly nutritious too and gives that instant energy you need.

Earlier when I used to make granola rolled oats was not easy to source here but now many supermarkets have them stocked else you can buy it online. It needs no exact measurement just mix and match according to your liking and preference and it comes out good.

Once you master the basic granola measurement formula then it becomes very easy. Once you try homemade granola then you won’t go back to store bought ones as it is so much better. Do try it for yourself and enjoy!

Granola Video





Variations

Peanut Butter granola : Add 2 tablespoon peanut butter along with maple syrup mix well, add to oats, nuts and bake it. Peanut Butter Granola is ready!

Chocolate Granola : Add 2 tablespoon cocoa powder along with oats, nuts and seeds. Finally after baking add 1/4 cup choco chips to baked granola and mix it. Chocolate Granola is ready!

Granola Ingredients

Oats – Rolled oats is usually used for granola. If using quick oats then the baking time needs to be adjusted.

Rolled oats is usually used for granola. If using quick oats then the baking time needs to be adjusted. Nuts – I have used pecans and almonds

– I have used pecans and almonds Seeds – Sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds are used here.

– Sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds are used here. Dry Fruits – Raisins, dried cherries and cranberries are used.

– Raisins, dried cherries and cranberries are used. Sweetener – I have used maple syrup. You can replace it with honey too.

– I have used maple syrup. You can replace it with honey too. Flavoring – Vanilla essence and cinnamon powder is the best flavoring.

– Vanilla essence and cinnamon powder is the best flavoring. Oil – Any neutral flavored oil can be used for this.

Why this recipe works?

Easy to make

Healthy and delicious

Less expensive

You can plus or minus the ingredients according to your liking and preference.

Homemade goodness without any preservatives and added colors.

Difference between Muesli and Granola

Although both granola and muesli has almost the same ingredients they are different in making method. Granola is baked version with sweetener on the other hand muesli is raw and without sweetener which is the major difference.

Granola Recipe Step by Step

1.To a bowl – add 2 tablespoon oil, 1/3 cup maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence, a pinch of salt and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder.

2.Mix it well and set aside.

3.To a mixing bowl add 2 cups rolled oats, 1/4 cup pecans(halved), 2 tablespoon pumpkin seeds, 1/4 cup almonds(chopped) – Mix it well.

4.I forgot sunflower seeds so adding it now. Add 2 tablespoon sunflower seeds.

5.Add the prepared maple syrup mixture to it.

Pin

6.Mix this well first.

7. Lay a parchment paper over a baking tray. Transfer the mixture to it.

8.Spread it evenly.

9.Preheat oven at 150 deg C for 10 mins. Bake in preheated oven at 150 deg C for 20 mins. In between after 10 mins give a quick stir. Bake until golden and crisp. Remove from oven.

10.Add 2 tablespoon dried cranberries, cherries and 2 tbsp raisins.

11.Give a quick mix.

12.For Serving : Add granola to a bowl.

13.Add chilled or hot milk to it.

14.Mix and your breakfast is ready to eat!

Enjoy your granola!

Expert Tips

Plus or minus the ingredients as per your choice and add sweetener accordingly.

If you use quick cooking oats then the baking time may vary, it may take just 12-15 mins so keep an eye.

You can even add other nuts and dry fruits of your choice.

I used oil that had no flavor and taste.

I have tried with jaggery syrup and it tastes good too. Replace maple syrup with 1/4 cup jaggery syrup.

After the wet ingredients are mixed it may look a bit sticky but after its baked it will be crispy and separated. If it sticks also you can just break it after cooling down.

Make sure you cool down completely and then store in airtight container.

The baking time may vary depending on the type of oven so keep check after 18 minutes.

Add dry fruits only after baking and when the mixture is still hot.

Granola should be golden brown not on the darker side else it will give a bitter taste.

While serving you can add fresh cut fruits with milk and enjoy.

Serving & Storing Suggestion

Serve it chilled or hot milk. You can even add fresh cut fruits like strawberries, banana, apple etc.

Granola keeps well for about a month in room temperature itself. Make sure the jar is dry and airtight when you store it.

FAQS

1.What is Granola?

Granola is a crunchy breakfast cereal made using rolled oats, nuts, seeds, dry fruits and sweetener toasted until crisp and golden, mixed with milk and served.

2.I don’t have rolled oats, Can I replace it with quick oats?

Yes you can use quick oats too but make sure to check the timing as quick oats gets baked a bit faster than rolled oats. So keep an eye after 15 minutes then bake accordingly.

3.How long can I store granola?

You can store granola for up to a month in room temperature itself. It will not get spoiled after a month but the crunch and freshness will slowly go so it is better to make a small batch and store it.

4.I don’t have an oven. Can I still make granola?

Yes you can toast the mixture in a wide bottomed pan until crisp and store. Still the baked version stays fresh and crispy for long.

