*WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead*

A video known by the title ‘No Mercy in Mexico’ allegedly showing the tragic death of a ‘father and son’ has traumatized social media users. We urge you to not watch it!

Despite the disturbing nature of the video, it was leaked online and many have accidentally stumbled upon it on social media. Sickened users are urging people to stay away from it.

Image from Getty

‘No Mercy in Mexico’ video of a father and son leaks online

We urge you to report the video showing the victims of the alleged heinous crime should you come across it on any social media platform.

The disturbing clip has been making rounds on TikTok, as several users have shared their reactions to it. While the source of the original video is unknown, it is rumored to be from Mexico.

The horrific video depicts the brutal death of a man believed to be the father of the boy who is forced to witness the killing of his parent.

The murderers, who are allegedly a part of a drug cartel, then proceed to end the life of the boy using sharp objects, while all of it is captured on camera.

Users are traumatized

Some users who chanced upon the No Mercy in Mexico video online have urged others to stay away from watching it or circulating the same.

“This is the most gore video I have ever seen! Y’all be sick to share it,” said one.

Another user wrote: “Guys, please don’t watch it. I am begging you. It’s so scary and disgusting.”

“I was so scared the video played. I had to close my eyes,” read a third comment.

How to report the NSFW video

The viral video depicting the brutal death of the father and son has prompted people to report it across different social media platforms. If you happen to stumble upon it on your feed, we urge you to take action against it.

All you need to do is select the three dots on the top right of the post on X/Twitter and click on Report Post. You will have to pick your reasons from a few given options and the video will be reviewed and taken down accordingly.

YouTube and TikTok also allow their users to report inappropriate posts and videos by following nearly the same steps as shown above.