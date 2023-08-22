*WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead*

Most social media platforms have taken down the horrifying video of 5 young men lured by a Mexican cartel with fake job offers and later killed brutally. Sickened users are urging people to stay away from watching it.

Despite the disturbing nature of the video, it was leaked online and many have accidently stumbled upon it on social media. We urge news consumers to not click on questionable posts.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Video of 5 young men lured by cartel with fake job offer leaks online

We urge you to report the video showing the victims of the heinous crime should you come across it on any social media platform.

The brutality of the incident has alarmed the entire nation, with the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador describing the killings as “very regrettable,” reports New York Post.

The young men were last seen on Friday before they went missing and were later found dead. They were visiting the city of Lagos de Moreno on Friday to attend a festival. The region is apparently known for cartel violence.

The victims – Roberto Olmeda, Diego Lara, Uriel Galvan, Jaime Martinez, and Dante Cedillo – were identified by their relatives.

The cartel reportedly deceived the victims with fake jobs and murdered them brutally when they refused the offer. The Mexican authorities traced down the property where the victims were allegedly killed on camera. Four burned and decapitated bodies were recovered from the property allegedly seen in the video and the fifth body was found by cops inside a burned-out car in a closeby region.

The president said federal prosecutors will take up the case as drug cartels were allegedly involved in it.

Leaked clip agonizes social media users

A few unfortunate social media users chanced upon the video showing the violence, and that has scarred them for life.

Hence, we advise all our readers to stay away from watching the video or sharing it across other platforms.

One user wrote: “You people must be sick to look up the video. Condolences to their families.”

“5 young men lured by a fake job offer brutally murdered by Mexican drug cartel on camera. If anyone has a video link please don’t share,” urged another.

“Ya’ll stop asking us to watch it. I didn’t want to see what the cartel did to those boys. Messed up,’ read one Tweet.

How to report the video

The leaked camera footage of the Mexican cartel’s alleged crime is found to be extremely disturbing by many. As it is still making the rounds on social media sites, we urge you to report it if it pops up on your feed.

All you need to do is select the three dots on the top right of the post on X/Twitter and click on Report Post. You will have to pick your reasons from a few given options and the video will be reviewed and taken down accordingly.

YouTube and TikTok also allow their users to report inappropriate posts and videos by following nearly the same steps as shown above.