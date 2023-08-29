U.S. court rules in favour of Grayscale in its lawsuit against SEC.

Today’s ruling paves the way for the first U.S. Bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin and Ethereum jumped over 5.0% following the news.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit just ruled in favour of Grayscale in its long-running lawsuit against the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First U.S. Bitcoin ETF is now expected soon

SEC had blocked the asset manager’s effort to convert its flagship Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an exchange-traded fund last year.

But the ruling this morning paves the way for a Bitcoin ETF not just for Grayscale but also for others that have applied for one, including BlackRock and Fidelity. A Grayscale spokeswoman said today:

[Ruling] is a monumental step forward for investors, Bitcoin ecosystem, and those who have been advocating for Bitcoin exposure through added protections of ETF wrapper.

Bitcoin as well as Ethereum jumped more than 5.0% following the announcement on Tuesday.

Why does a Bitcoin ETF attract all the hype?

Note that a Spot Bitcoin ETF is a big deal as several experts are convinced that it would help boost institutional interest in the cryptocurrency and potentially unlock its next leg up.

Shares of Coinbase Global – the listed custodian partner in a bunch of applications for such an exchange-traded fund are also up nearly 15% at writing. According to Dave Weisberger – the Chie Executive of CoinRoutes:

It virtually guarantees they will approve BlackRock and Fidelity. Grayscale may need to refile, but they will almost certainty be approved as well.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust currently manages assets worth about $16 billion. The aforementioned lawsuit against the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission started in June of 2022.