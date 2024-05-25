



Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday, just a day after he withdrew from the tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced in a statement.

He was 30.

The organization did not disclose a cause of death.

“I am at a loss for words,” Monahan said in a press release. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Have an account? Log in . Just a day before his death, the tour announced on X that Murray withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament, citing an unspecified “illness.” The PGA Tour described Murray as a “standout golfer” since his youth. He became the second youngest player to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour, which identifies players who can compete on the PGA Tour. Murray won his first PGA Tour tournament in 2017, but his career was soon marred in part by his battles with anxiety and alcohol use, according to the PGA Tour. In 2021, Murray, then 27, revealed on social media that he was receiving treatment for his alcoholism, according to Golf Digest. In January, Murray’s professional career turned around when he won his second PGA Tour at the Sony Open in Hawaii. In an interview with PGA Tour earlier this year following his second tour victory, Murray opened up about his addiction and said his life had drastically improved since he stopped drinking in April 2023. “It took me a long time to get to this point,” he continued. “…I’m a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn’t put that drink down eight months ago.” A PGA Tour spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.