Don’t believe you can find quality laptops on sale starting under $300? We’ll challenge that with this 15-inch Acer Aspire 5 down to $299 at Amazon with a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. At $750, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is also an excellent find at $750, and it’s not just for students but anyone looking for a no-frills do-it-all (except heavy gaming) machine. There’s plenty more to consider among the best laptop deals, especially for power users.

For instance, you can save 40% on a massively powerful Gigabyte Aero laptop at Best Buy. We’re always updating this guide with our latest finds for unbeatable laptop deals. Our guide covers multiple price points and usage needs for various buyers, and we compare prices across retailers to ensure we’re presenting the best deals.

We understand most people don’t need a super powerful piece of kit, so where we can find a solid laptop that will handle the basics for work or study for a low price point (many well under $500), we’re there. Of course, some of you might need something with a little more grunt to run more demanding applications or do a little gaming, and we’ve got you covered there too.

Best laptop deals of the week

Whether you need a simple Chromebook for browsing or a more substantial Windows laptop for work or school, here are all the best laptop deals you can shop this week, including many quality options under $300.





A great starter laptop for anyone, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i can handle basic browsing and productivity without breaking the bank, thanks to its Intel Core i3 processor. It has 128GB of storage and runs Windows 11 in S Mode, limiting you to apps available in the Microsoft Store. With 4GB of RAM, however, you’ll want to keep your browser tabs in check.

Best MacBook deals

MacBook sales come and go like the wind, so catch a wave on these discounts (up to 25% off) while they’re still available.

Best gaming laptop deals

You’ll pay quite a bit more for gaming laptops compared to business- and student-oriented models, but these deals can get you some serious horsepower for relatively affordable prices.

Want to see more laptop sales?

If you haven’t found something for your needs above, peruse the laptop sales highlighted at the retailers below to see if something else catches your eye. Most have everything from budget laptops around $200 or less, plenty of mid-range picks, and even discounts on more powerful machines specializing in gaming, graphic design, or media editing.

We will also regularly update the laptop selection above with fresh deals over time, so feel free to bookmark us and check back in soon.