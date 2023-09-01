This week’s news that the amazing Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be Mimimi Games’ last hurrah has left me absolutely devastated. As the kids might say, I am shook. Besides being a bestest best in class tactics game with great characters, a witty script and deviously designed stealth puzzles to blast and backstab through, Shadow Gambit did that very rare thing that’s seemingly eluded both other types of strategy game I’ve played recently (*cough*The Lamplighters League*cough*), and even Mimimi’s own work in the past – and that’s teaching you how to actually have fun with its large cast of murder pirates through its brilliantly-conceived bespoke tutorial missions.