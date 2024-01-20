LIVERPOOL ace Kostas Tsimikas will be back in action by March 21, according to Greece manager Gus Poyet.

Tsimikas suffered a broken collar bone during last month’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League.

3 Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas will be back from injury on March 21 Credit: Getty

3 Liverpool’s Tsimikas suffered a broken collarbone last month Credit: Reuters

A touchline tangle between the left-back and Bukayo Saka ten minutes before the break sent the former crashing into the Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp who went down with his player.

The 27-year-old, who was filling in for Andy Robertson who’s also injured, was immediately taken to hospital where the extent of his injury was confirmed.

However, Poyet is confident the Greece international will be back in two months at the latest.

In fact, Tsimikas will be fighting fit for Greece’s crucial Euro 2024 play-off semi-final clash against Kazakhstan at OPAP Arena.

And if Ethniki make it past Magomed Adiyev’s side then the Greek star will also compete in the final on March 26 at either Luxembourg or Georgia.

The Chelsea and Tottenham legend added that the ex-Olympiacos star is “very happy with the progression” of his rehabilitation, which is going faster than expected.

Poyet told SunSport on behalf of William Hill: Yes, for sure [Tsimikas will play against Kazakhstan].

“If nothing goes wrong now Tsimi is going to be back very, very soon. He’s very happy with the progression, it’s going quicker than expected.

“It’s typical, that when they put a range of six to eight weeks or four to six weeks.

“For Tsimi it’s [always] going to be the shortest one, which is fantastic.

“Obviously, then it depends on how much he will play. But, you know, I’m in contact with him and I’m sure he’s going to be available.”

This poses as a major boost for Liverpool boss Klopp, who is currently dealing with a major injury headache.

Tsimikas’ close friend Mohamed Salah limped off the pitch during Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian FA announced that Salah suffered a hamstring strain and will miss his country’s next two matches.

As a result, the winger is ruled out of their final group match against Cape Verde as well as the Round of 16, if they qualify.