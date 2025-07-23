By Pietro Lombardi, Nina Chestney and Riham Alkousaa

MADRID/LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) -Green hydrogen developers are cancelling projects and trimming investments around the world, raising the prospect of longer than targeted reliance on fossil fuels.

The challenges facing the sector have exposed its initial ambitions as unrealistic.

Hard-to-electrify industries that were seen as ideal candidates for green hydrogen, such as steelmaking and long-distance transportation, have found that transition to the low-carbon fuel looks prohibitively expensive.

The gap between ambition and reality in Europe shows the extent of the reset happening within the industry, said Jun Sasamura, hydrogen manager at research company Westwood Global Energy.

Only about a fifth of planned hydrogen projects across the European Union are likely to come online by the end of the decade, he said. That equates to roughly 12 GW of production capacity against an EU target of 40 GW, Westwood Global Energy data shows.

“In the current state, I really don’t see the EU 2030 (hydrogen production) target being reached,” he added.

INFLATED EXPECTATIONS

Companies say that high costs and a lack of demand for green hydrogen have rendered many plans unprofitable.

“Green hydrogen was an inflated expectation that has turned into a valley of disillusionment,” said Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, chief executive of Portuguese power company EDP.

“What’s missing is the demand. There are 400 million euros ($464.2 million) of subsidies for hydrogen in Spain and Portugal, but we need someone to buy the hydrogen.”

The company has several projects in advanced stages but cannot move forward because of a lack of buyers, said Ana Quelhas, EDP’s hydrogen chief and co-chair of the European Renewable Hydrogen Coalition.

Across the border, Spain’s Iberdrola has shelved plans to increase capacity at a green hydrogen plant with electrolyser capacity of 20 MW until it finds buyers for additional output, company executive Iban Molina said at an energy event in Madrid.

They are among more than a dozen large companies that have trimmed spending or shelved projects across Europe, Asia, Australia and elsewhere in recent years.

Companies had scrapped or delayed more than a fifth of all European projects by the end of last year, Westwood Global Energy says.

At Aurora Energy Research, Emma Woodward said: “In 2020-2021 we had this view of hydrogen and the fact it was going to be used in almost every sector that hadn’t been electrified.

“I think we’ve realised now that there are other, probably more commercially viable, alternatives for lots of sectors. Maybe we don’t need as much hydrogen as initially expected.”