SYDNEY, Monday, 9 June, 2025 – In response to Environment Minister Murray Watt’s ocean protection commitment delivered ahead of the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC), the following statement can be attributed to Glenn Walker, Head of Nature at Greenpeace Australia Pacific:

“Greenpeace Australia Pacific welcomes the Australian government’s commitment to fully protect 30% of Australia’s waters, and to bring the Global Ocean Treaty into force this year.

“Protection of Australia’s domestic waters is a good first step, and with the momentum swelling, the Albanese government must now look to protecting the high seas in our region. Less than one per cent of the high seas are fully protected. Australia has the opportunity, through the Global Ocean Treaty, to put forward protection for areas like the Tasman Sea and make good on its promise to protect 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030.

“The ocean is under threat, including from dangerous new industries like deep sea mining. The UN Ocean Conference can be a powerful platform for change, and Minister Watt has the chance to join the 34 other nations that have backed a moratorium on deep sea mining.”

“As part of the High Ambition Coalition, Australia now must show some real ambition by acting fast on expanding domestic marine sanctuaries, championing large, high seas marine sanctuaries and strongly opposing deep sea mining.”

— ENDS —

Media contact: Kimberley Bernard on +61 407 581 404 or [email protected]

