From Greenpeace International press release

Greenpeace expresses deep alarm at the catastrophic humanitarian toll of the ongoing Gaza conflict, exacerbated by renewed military action known as Gideons’ Chariots and described by Netanyahu’s cabinet in the language of ethnic cleansing. While the Israeli government continues its devastating acts of collective punishment with impunity, the international community has utterly failed to respond with the necessary moral urgency and integrity.

Despite widespread condemnation, governments around the world have taken little or no meaningful action—no enforceable arms embargo, no coordinated sanctions, no decisive diplomatic intervention. Their inaction is not neutrality. It is complicity.

While the Israeli government is directly responsible for the current escalation and the disproportionate, indiscriminate use of force against civilians, states and institutions who continue arms transfers or offer uncritical support, enable a pattern of violence and systemic impunity.

The ongoing weaponization of aid has placed over two million on the precipice of famine. Malnutrition and starvation are rife. The death toll of bullets and bombs will be lost in the shadows when compared to the innocent lives taken as a consequence withholding bread and medicine! Only by immediately ending the siege and releasing all UN aid convoys amassed on the border can famine be averted.

Greenpeace demands:

An immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire to halt the assault on civilians and the environment.

The release by Hamas of all hostages.

The release by Israel of all illegally detained Palestinians.

The imposition of targeted sanctions and a comprehensive arms embargo, enforced by the international community.

The unhindered delivery of aid by the UN and other humanitarian organisations.

An end to the illegal occupation of Palestine.

Greenpeace supports a future in which Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace, within recognised borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

What we are witnessing is not only a political failure—it is a moral one. If the international community continues to stand-by without taking concrete action as war crimes and crimes against humanity mount, it will have to answer for aiding and abetting a genocide. Today’s leaders will be forever stigmatised in history for their failure to act!