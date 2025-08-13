Sydney, Tuesday 12 August 2025 — in response to the Productivity Commission’s proposed reforms to the EPBC Act to accelerate renewable energy projects, David Ritter, CEO at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said:

“In the clamour to fast-track development approvals we can’t lose sight of the purpose of the EPBC Act — protecting our nature and wildlife from ongoing destruction. You need only look at the toxic algal bloom in South Australia to get a glimpse of the costs of climate and environmental damage to our economy and productivity — costs that will soar in the coming decades. The economy can not be decoupled from nature and a healthy environment.”

“The most effective way to address the rampant speed and scale of species loss and habitat destruction in Australia is through a strong, independent EPA, alongside rigorous standards and upfront protections for habitat critical for threatened species. This is also the way to give more certainty to business and a more efficient approvals process. Unfortunately the Productivity Commission failed to address the centrality of establishing the EPA in their report and instead advocated for a Coordinator-General to fast track approvals.”

“Greenpeace strongly opposes any moves to fast-track developments, including renewables, without stronger and clear upfront nature protections and an independent EPA to enforce the laws.”

“Ambitious action to strengthen our national environment law gives certainty to business and sends a clear signal that Australia is serious in its commitment to protecting the climate and environment. Environment Minister Watt and the Albanese government must put nature at the heart of the new reforms.”

-ENDS-

