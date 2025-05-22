SYDNEY/PERTH, Thursday 22 May 2025 — In response to the refusal of Greenpeace’s reconsideration request for Woodside’s North West Shelf project extension, Geoff Bice, WA Campaign Lead at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said:

“We are deeply disappointed the impacts to Scott Reef and the threatened species that call it home will not be considered by the Minister in regards to Woodside’s proposal to extend the lifespan of its North West Shelf project.

“The primary purpose of Woodside’s North West Shelf extension is to process gas from the Browse gas field underneath Scott Reef — the Minister should be looking at these gas mega projects as a whole, rather than broken into arbitrary pieces.

“The North West Shelf facility is one of Australia’s dirtiest and most polluting fossil fuel projects — the decision to refuse Greenpeace’s reconsideration request brings Woodside one step closer towards drilling for dirty gas at Scott Reef.

“If we are serious about tackling climate pollution and protecting nature, we should be closing down polluting fossil fuel facilities when they come to their end of life, not extending them to allow for new gas fields to open. Greenpeace and our supporters will continue fighting to protect Scott Reef from Woodside’s destructive plans.”

