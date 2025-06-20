A grenade was thrown into the yard of the Herzliya home of the Norwegian ambassador to Israel on Thursday, officials said, adding that there had been no injuries.
“There was an explosion outside the Norwegian residence in Tel Aviv Thursday evening,” Tuva Bogsnes, Head of Communications at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement to AFP.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said in a post to X that he had been in contact with Norway’s ambassador to Israel, Per Egil Selvaag, adding that Selvaag’s home had been targeted by “a shrapnel grenade.”
“I strongly condemn this serious and dangerous crime,” Sa’ar said. “I am convinced that the Israel Police will act determinedly to soon locate the criminals who did this, in order that they be fully brought to justice.”
Bogsnes added that “no embassy staff were physically injured in the incident,” and that police had been on the scene.
There was no immediate comment from police.
