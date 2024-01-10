On Wednesday, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced its film nominations for the 2024 DGA Awards.
Nominees include Greta Gerwig (Barbie), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers) and Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon). In the first-time director category, Cord Jefferson (American Fiction), Manuela Martelli (Chile ’76), Noora Niasari (Shayda), A.V. Rockwell (A Thousand and One) and Celine Song (Past Lives) received nominations.
This is Scorsese’s 11th DGA nomination in the same category — he won for The Departed in 2007. Only Steven Spielberg has received more, with 13. Nolan now has five under his belt, with no wins so far. Payne was nominated twice before but didn’t win the award either year. Gerwig, whose nominations is the 13th time a woman has been nominated in the category, received a nomination in 2018 for Lady Bird.
Last year, female directors were notably shut out from the nominations, in a year where several awards contenders had female filmmakers. However, that year, female directors fared much better in the first-time director category, with women picking up four of the five nominations.
Also last year, the DGA renamed its first-time filmmaker award to the Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film, in honor of past DGA president Michael Apted.
“In a year full of so many extraordinary films, DGA members have nominated an incredible group of gifted storytellers,” DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement. “Their films fused technical prowess with unique artistic visions that captured the depth of the human experience and left an indelible impact on audiences around the world. Congratulations to these superb directors on their well-deserved nominations.”
The DGA announced its nominations for outstanding directing in television, commercials and documentaries on Tuesday. The winners in all categories will be revealed at the 76th Annual DGA Awards, which will take place on Feb. 10 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
See below for the nominees.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2023 (in alphabetical order):
GRETA GERWIG
Barbie
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Manager: Michael Sharp
- First Assistant Director: Josh Robertson
- Second Assistant Directors: David Keadell, Matthew Milan (Los Angeles Unit)
YORGOS LANTHIMOS
Poor Things
(Searchlight Pictures)
CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
Oppenheimer
(Universal Pictures)
Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Managers: Thomas Hayslip, Nathan Kelly, Rafael Lima (New Jersey / New York Unit)
- First Assistant Director: Nilo Otero
- Second Assistant Director: Andrew Stahl
- Second Second Assistant Director: Jesse Carmona
- Additional Second Assistant Directors: Dixon McPhillips, Richard Molloy (New Jersey / New York Unit), AJ Jackson (New Jersey / New York Unit)
- Location Manager: Patty Carey Perazzo (New Jersey / New York Unit)
ALEXANDER PAYNE
The Holdovers
(Focus Features)
Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Manager: Chris Stinson
- First Assistant Director: Rod Smith
- Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway
- Second Second Assistant Director: Tim LaDue
MARTIN SCORSESE
Killers of the Flower Moon
(Apple Original Films / Paramount Pictures)
Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Managers: Daniel Lupi, Shea Kammer
- First Assistant Director: Adam Somner
- Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks
- Second Second Assistant Director: Dominic Pacitti
- Additional Second Assistant Director: Nuekellar Hardy
Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film (in alphabetical order):
CORD JEFFERSON
American Fiction
(Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
MANUELA MARTELLI
Chile ‘76
(Kino Lober)
NOORA NIASARI
Shayda
(Sony Pictures Classics / ORIGMA 45)
A.V. ROCKWELL
A Thousand and One
(Focus Features)
Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Manager: Jamin O’Brien
- First Assistant Director: Daniel Lugo
- Second Assistant Director: Teena Marie Delerme-Lugo
- Assistant Unit Production Manager: Rob York
- Second Second Assistant Director: Donté Bouyer
- Additional Second Assistant Director: T.J. Hallett
- Location Manager: Joanna Lu
CELINE SONG
Past Lives
(A24)
Directorial Team:
- Unit Production Manager: Kerry Johnson
- First Assistant Director: Ben Kahn
- Second Assistant Director: Geraldine Schubert
- Second Second Assistant Director: Dan Levy
- Location Manager: Joseph Mullaney