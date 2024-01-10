On Wednesday, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced its film nominations for the 2024 DGA Awards.

Nominees include Greta Gerwig (Barbie), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers) and Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon). In the first-time director category, Cord Jefferson (American Fiction), Manuela Martelli (Chile ’76), Noora Niasari (Shayda), A.V. Rockwell (A Thousand and One) and Celine Song (Past Lives) received nominations.

This is Scorsese’s 11th DGA nomination in the same category — he won for The Departed in 2007. Only Steven Spielberg has received more, with 13. Nolan now has five under his belt, with no wins so far. Payne was nominated twice before but didn’t win the award either year. Gerwig, whose nominations is the 13th time a woman has been nominated in the category, received a nomination in 2018 for Lady Bird.

Last year, female directors were notably shut out from the nominations, in a year where several awards contenders had female filmmakers. However, that year, female directors fared much better in the first-time director category, with women picking up four of the five nominations.

Also last year, the DGA renamed its first-time filmmaker award to the Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film, in honor of past DGA president Michael Apted.

“In a year full of so many extraordinary films, DGA members have nominated an incredible group of gifted storytellers,” DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement. “Their films fused technical prowess with unique artistic visions that captured the depth of the human experience and left an indelible impact on audiences around the world. Congratulations to these superb directors on their well-deserved nominations.”

The DGA announced its nominations for outstanding directing in television, commercials and documentaries on Tuesday. The winners in all categories will be revealed at the 76th Annual DGA Awards, which will take place on Feb. 10 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

See below for the nominees.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2023 (in alphabetical order):

GRETA GERWIG

Barbie

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

YORGOS LANTHIMOS

Poor Things

(Searchlight Pictures)

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN

Oppenheimer

(Universal Pictures)

ALEXANDER PAYNE

The Holdovers

(Focus Features)

MARTIN SCORSESE

Killers of the Flower Moon

(Apple Original Films / Paramount Pictures)

Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film (in alphabetical order):

CORD JEFFERSON

American Fiction

(Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

MANUELA MARTELLI

Chile ‘76

(Kino Lober)

NOORA NIASARI

Shayda

(Sony Pictures Classics / ORIGMA 45)

A.V. ROCKWELL

A Thousand and One

(Focus Features)

CELINE SONG

Past Lives

(A24)

