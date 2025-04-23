Gupta said developing her soft skills in communication helped her move up the ranks at Meta. Courtesy of Parul Gupta.

Parul Gupta has been promoted twice at Meta since she joined the company in 2021.

Her formula for success has three components: The cake, the icing, and the cherry on top.

She said technically competent engineers don’t get promoted because they lack a personal brand.

This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with 30-year-old Parul Gupta, a production engineer at Meta from California. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

When I started a full-time job at Meta in February 2021, I struggled with imposter syndrome.

I faced similar struggles while I was studying in India. I did my bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Indore, where there weren’t many other girls — I wondered if being an engineer was the right path for me.

At Meta, where I was hired as a production engineer at an “Individual contributor 3″ level after doing a summer internship, I was surrounded by really brilliant people, and I once again questioned whether I was the right fit.

My worries affected my performance, and I wasn’t delivering to my full potential. It took me some time to overcome those concerns and turn things around, but I managed to break out of my shell and get two promotions at Meta in late 2021 and 2022.

I’m now an IC5 engineer, and my responsibilities have changed significantly. IC3 engineers mostly focus on learning how the company works and how to deliver code, and IC4 engineers work on small projects. An IC5 is a more senior engineer who collaborates with other people to think about bigger projects and a vision for their area of work.

My promotions have come with a big pay bump, from less than $200,000 to more than $500,000 in total compensation a year.

Here’s how I built up my confidence and achieved these promotions. My formula for success involves three components: the cake, the icing, and the cherry on top.

When I joined Meta, I had a lot of male colleagues. Everyone was really nice, but I struggled to open up and didn’t connect with the topics they discussed at happy hour.

Because I felt I wasn’t fitting in, I wasn’t performing to my full potential. I was used to being an overachiever, but now I found myself being extra cautious and slow with coding tasks because I was scared to fail.

My manager suggested I find a female mentor, and we worked together to help me find one. I liked the idea of having a female role model I could relate to better and look up to.

I started with one mentor and then built a network of them. They helped change the way I thought by encouraging me and my abilities. I was able to share problems I was having at work and get their perspective, which really helped.