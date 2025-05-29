Image: Supplied

Gridora, the newly launched infrastructure platform backed by ADQ, IHC and Modon Holding, has signed its inaugural memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) to accelerate the planning and delivery of major transport infrastructure projects across the emirate.

The agreement establishes a framework for potential collaboration between Gridora and ADPIC, aimed at supporting the development, planning and implementation of strategic projects.

ADPIC has been mandated to implement transport infrastructure projects valued at a minimum of Dhs35bn.

Under the MoU, Gridora and ADPIC will form a joint working committee to explore opportunities, pilot initiatives, and identify priority projects for Gridora’s engagement.

“Gridora’s expertise and resources will deliver world-class infrastructure, empowering the nation’s ambitious economic and population growth goals,” said Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, chairman of Gridora. “Our MoU with ADPIC reflects our shared commitment to accelerate the implementation of critical transport infrastructure, combining innovation, scale and vision.”

The MoU marks a milestone for Gridora as it embarks on its mission to deliver high-impact infrastructure and strengthen public-private collaboration. Gridora’s business model spans ‘Infrastructure Projects’ and ‘Infrastructure Investments’, covering the entire infrastructure lifecycle.

The MoU is a milestone for Gridora

“This strategic partnership between ADPIC and Gridora underscores a shared focus on creating transport infrastructure that enhances Abu Dhabi’s continued growth as a global city,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. “By leveraging Gridora’s capabilities, this collaboration aims to accelerate project delivery, improve cost efficiency, and deliver long-term value for Abu Dhabi and its communities.”

Engineer Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, DG of ADPIC, added: “This MoU with Gridora advances our shared commitment to accelerate the delivery of high-impact projects that enhance connectivity and quality of life across the emirate.”

Bill O’Regan, group CEO of Modon Holding, said the agreement will enable Gridora to demonstrate its delivery capabilities and contribute to the growth of world-class infrastructure. “We look forward to seeing Gridora move forward with purpose, enabling world-class cities with cutting edge infrastructure,” he said.

Gridora was established under Modon Holding in partnership with state-owned holding company ADQ and International Holding Company (IHC) to serve as a strategic infrastructure delivery platform.

The MoU with ADPIC is the first in a series of planned partnerships aimed at enhancing Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure landscape through sustained public-private cooperation.