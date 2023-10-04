Grimes is reportedly suing Elon Musk over the parental rights of their three children, so here’s a look at the singer’s net worth in 2023.

Grimes and Elon Musk‘s highly publicized relationship ended in 2021, but they are yet to go over child support and custody, claim reports. The singer‘s petition claiming rights over her children comes nearly a month after she publicly requested the X owner on the same platform to be allowed to see her son.

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Ketel One

Grimes’s net worth in 2023 reflects her successful career

Grimes has an estimated net worth of $12 million in 2023.

The Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, had established herself as a thriving artist before making headlines for romancing the Elon. The association undeniably contributed to her popularity.

Grimes started her career as an independent artist in 2010 before signing a label deal with 4AD. She became known through her 2012 album Visions, headlined by singles such as Genesis and Oblivion.

Apart from her incredible musical skills, Grimes possesses a talent for illustrations, earning herself the title of a prolific visual artist. She is the brains behind the designs featured in her merch line.

In addition to studio albums and world tours, Grimes has collaborated with several renowned artists and also created tracks for shows and movies, such as Girls, Hilda, and Suicide Squad.

Claire Boucher shares three children with Elon Musk

Grimes and Elon are parents to their three children – X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

The singer and her then-boyfriend welcomed their son X Æ A-Xii in 2020. They had their second, a daughter named Exa, whom they refer to as Y via surrogate, in December 2021.

The world came to know that the couple shared another kid when journalist Walter Isaacson’s biography revealed the identity of Techno, their “third secret” child, who is affectionately called Tau.

But, the details surrounding the birth of their third child aren’t disclosed.

Grimes is reportedly suing her ex-boyfriend

Page Six reports that Grimes has a filed petition over parental rights of the three children she shares with her former boyfriend. While the filings have been sealed, the docket for the case is said to be public.

“The request intends to have the court identify the legal parents of a child when they are unmarried,” claims the report. The petition was filed on September 29 in a California court.

The couple began dating in 2018 and called it quits in 2021 following years of on-again, off-again relationship.