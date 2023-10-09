ASTRA: Knights of Veda is a brand new 2D action RPG that was just announced by publisher HYBE IM and developer FLINT will participate in this year’s Steam Next Fest from October 9-16. The story-driven title was introduced at gamescom 2023 to over 2,000 players for limited playtesting, but now a full demo will be featured for all to try during Steam’s event. While you may not have heard of HYBE and its subsidiary HYBE IM before, the company is best known as a global entertainment lifestyle company. This is their first venture into game publishing.

ASTRA: Knights of Veda is a 2D side-scroll type game with modern elements that promises engaging, real-time tactical combat against gargantuan beasts and relentless undead as well as 200 cutscenes and over 1800 gritty illustrations. The game takes place in the land of Planis where the hero king Magnus, who once saved the land from evil, has begun executing those who oppose him, plunging the Kingdom of Neejeram into chaos and destruction. To put an end to Magnus and his tyranny, his son Edward and the liberation army succeeded in their attack on Gigantfall, the capital of Neejeram. But, encroached by an unknown otherworldly power, Magnus was reborn as a gigantic Tree of Death and covered Neejeram, stealing numerous lives on the continent, including the 5th Liberation Army. To save the world from its cursed fate, The goddess Veda has chosen you as her knight. Together with other Knights of Veda, the journey across the continent begins.

To reflect these story beats, the game’s unique art style that encompasses the intricate detail with a terror-infused twist.

This public demo will be the first opportunity for you to experience the game’s dark fantasy action RPG gameplay before its official launch later this year. Crossplay between PC and mobile will be possible during this demo period for those wanting to try out the game with their friends on different devices.

You may be wondering, how does ASTRA: Knights of Veda ACTUALLY play? Glad you asked. You’ll take command of a team of up to four Knights in battle, alone or in co-op with your allies. ASTRA’s combat system is skill-based and fully manual, requiring you to think on your feet as you attack, dodge, and utilize your skills and team in a deathly battle. Challenge yourself in both real-time PvE and PvP battles, facing the Nightmare, seeking treasure, and empowering your Knights.

The gameplay modes that will be available during Steam Next Fest include:

Adventure Mode – The game’s primary story mode. Five chapters that consist of 60 stages will be available in the Steam Next Fest demo for players of all skill levels.

ASTRA: Knights of Veda will also feature fully voiced-over characters in Korean, English, and Japanese. The game will be available on Steam as well as Android and iOS devices while allowing for gamepad, keyboard + mouse, and mobile controls when the game launches.