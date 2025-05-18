Residents in 74 homes are reported to be enjoying significant heating bill reductions thanks to ground source heat pumps (GSHP) in Appledore and Charing. A £2.2m scheme now underway is the first time that Ashford Borough Council has installed GSHP heating systems in its residential properties.

The scheme is part of a bigger drive by the council to retrofit around 700 homes with energy-saving measures using Government funding of £5.1m. The money – from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Wave 2 – is bolstered by a £6.2m contribution from the council.

Working with a delivery partner, improvements already delivered over the past 18 months includes cavity wall insulation, external wall insulation, new windows and doors, under floor insulation, air source heat pumps and solar panels.

Cllr Noel Ovenden, Council Leader and Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “These measures will cut carbon emissions, help reduce energy demand and give residents more money in their pockets from cheaper energy bills. We’re working closely with our tenants to ensure they understand how the GSHP systems work and to recognise the tremendous benefits they will enjoy because of these exciting improvements.

“Embracing ground source heat pump technology is an exciting first for Ashford Borough Council and I’m confident it will transform tenants’ lives by boosting energy security, saving money and providing a warmer and more comfortable home for them to enjoy. “In addition to these life-changing benefits for tenants, the upgrades to our most energy-inefficient rural homes will help the council with our ambition to become a carbon neutral borough by 2030.”

Cabinet member for Climate Change, Cllr Steve Campkin, said: “We’ve been working hard to reduce carbon emissions in a way that benefits people in very real ways, and the most direct way is low carbon heating in properly insulated homes. The move towards renewables and a carbon-free society has benefits above and beyond carbon reduction and makes sense regardless of climate change. I’m very excited about this project.”

Work on installing the hi-tec systems involves drilling multiple bore holes to depths of around 100 metres. The council is working with British GSHP specialist Kensa to deliver the project, which is due to be completed this summer. This is the first scheme that the council has worked on with Kensa, which has installed ground source heat pumps in thousands of council homes in the UK.

The ground source heat pumps are being fitted at homes in Heathside and Hawthorn in Appledore and Clearmount Drive in Charing, replacing a mix of oil-fired, electric and gas heating systems.

Drilling bore holes 100 metres deep – how the technology works

Ground source heat pumps are an effective, highly efficient low-carbon heating system that harnesses natural, freely available heat stored in the ground. The heat pump collects this low-grade heat and boosts it to a higher temperature to provide the home with low-cost heating and hot water whenever the resident needs it.

For this project, multiple boreholes are being drilled deep underground and fitted with a network of pipes. A mixture of water and antifreeze circulates within these pipes, absorbing the natural heat from the earth. This mix is then passed through the heat pump, which compresses and enhances this energy so it can heat the water used in the home’s radiators and hot water systems.

The Kensa Shoebox heat pumps being installed are compact enough to fit inside each property and provide the home with heat via radiators as part of a traditional central heating system.

Stuart Gadsden, Commercial Director at Kensa, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with Ashford on this brilliant project, helping to decarbonise their properties while providing residents with a reliable, highly efficient low-carbon heating solution.

“Our ground source heat pumps are among the most energy-efficient and sustainable heating options available and, depending on the system they replace, residents could benefit from significantly lower energy bills and a heavily reduced carbon footprint. We have a proven track record of installing our British-made heat pumps in thousands of social homes and are looking forward to extending these benefits to even more residents through this initiative with Ashford.”

Residents in Heathside in Appledore said…

“I think this is a great idea. Our electric storage heaters are expensive to run and I’m looking forward to saving the pennies and have a warmer, more comfortable home.” Craig Godden

“I had no hesitation in signing up for it. My house is due to done in June and I can’t wait.” Julie Gill

“Storage heaters are costing me a fortune so this is a very good idea. My daughter is jealous that I’m getting ground source heat pumps fitted.” Peter Simpson

Ashford Borough Council and Kensa say they are working closely with tenants in Appledore and Charing to ensure they are kept fully informed about the works. A webpage has been created with FAQs and other information for tenants – visit https://www.ashford.gov.uk/your-council/council-projects/housing-development-and-regeneration-team/ground-source-heat-pump-scheme/